Neville: Team-mates must do more for Van Persie

Van Persie has scored just three goals in nine Premier League matches this season after the Dutchman failed to find the back of the net in Sunday's Manchester derby defeat at Etihad Stadium.

The misfiring striker has come in for criticism as a result, with former Southampton midfielder Matt Le Tissier believing the 31-year-old may be in decline.

However, Neville feels United's midfielders are not doing enough to link up with the Netherlands international.

"There's pressure on Van Persie, people want more from him," Neville told Sky Sports programme Monday Night Football.

"He's got to do better in long situations and needs to make better runs. But his team-mates aren't finding him as much as [Paul] Scholes and [Michael] Carrick were two years ago.

"I called him a burglar before - he lives off back of centre-backs. The type of pass he wants is into space.

"In defence of Van Persie I don't think his team-mates are in sync as they were two years ago. Maybe Carrick coming back will help him."