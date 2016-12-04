Neville unimpressed by 'idiotic' Fellaini

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville branded Marouane Fellaini "idiotic" following his late blunder that denied Jose Mourinho's men a win at Everton on Sunday.

Fellaini came on with five minutes to go with United leading through Zlatan Ibrahimovic's first-half strike but clumsily bundled into Idrissa Gueye inside the area two minutes later and Leighton Baines slotted home the spot-kick.

Neville, speaking on Sky Sports, refused to criticise Mourinho for bringing Fellaini on and pinned the blame squarely on the former Everton midfielder.

He said: "It [his introduction] was purely to deal with the long balls into the box. You can see the sense in it but when he goes on and does such an idiotic thing like that...

"It was really poor from an experienced international. You can't blame the management, it's just a poor moment."

Former Everton midfielder Leon Osman was not surprised at Fellaini's clumsiness.

He said: "He's always been like that. If you came up against him in training he was always likely to stand on your toes or give you a dead leg.

"When he played for us we always wanted him as far away from our box as possible."