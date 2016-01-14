New Arsenal signing Elneny desperate to prove critics wrong

New Arsenal signing Mohamed Elneny is determined to silence his critics and show that he has what it takes to succeed in the Premier League.

The Egypt international completed his move from Basel to Arsenal on Thursday, but there have been questions over whether Elneny is the right man for the job.

The 23-year-old is looking forward to wearing the Arsenal jersey, though, and is ready to prove his worth.

"It is a big move for me. A lot of people think I will not be able to replicate my performances for Basel at Arsenal, but I want to prove the entire world wrong," he told the Basel website.

"It is a huge step for me and a dream come true. I want to show the world that I am a good player.

"One of my first games with Arsenal will be against Barcelona. That will be a huge game and I hope I will be playing."

Elneny enjoyed three successful years at Basel and he has nothing but fond memories of his time with the Swiss champions.

"My most significant game for Basel was the 2-1 away win over Fiorentina. The president told me it was the first time we won a game on Italian soil. I will always remember that game," he added.

"I am both sad and happy with this transfer. It's a sad moment because I am leaving Basel. I will miss everything here - the club, the players, the board and the fans. I owe Basel a lot.

"But I am happy because it a great step to a big club. It is a great career move to get the chance to play for Arsenal.

"I wish Basel all the best and will always be a Basel fan."