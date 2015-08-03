New Atletico signings excite Raul Garcia

Spanish midfielder Raul Garcia is happy with Atletico Madrid's transfer business, claiming competition will only improve the squad.

Atletico have been busy in the market, signing Jackson Martinez, Luciano Vietto, Filipe Luis, Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, Stefan Savic and Bernard Mensah, who will spend the season on loan at La Liga rivals Getafe.

The six recruits follow the departures of Arda Turan, Mario Mandzukic, Toby Alderweireld, Miranda and Mario Suarez, but Raul Garcia believes Atletico are well positioned to challenge champions Barcelona and Real Madrid.

"Since I came to Atleti there's always been competition. Competition in the squad makes the team better," Raul Garcia said.

"The new players are going to give us a lot and each will have to fight for his place.

"Competing to the maximum every day, that's something that doesn't let you down. And hopefully we can celebrate titles."