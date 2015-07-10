New Barca star Turan feels no one can replace Xavi

Arda Turan insists it is impossible to be a direct replacement for Xavi at Barcelona as his style of play is different to the Spain great.

Turan agreed a move to Camp Nou earlier this week from Atletico Madrid, but will not be able to play for the club until January due to a FIFA ban preventing the Liga champions from registering new players in 2015.

The 28-year-old's arrival will offset the loss of Xavi, who moved to Qatari side Al Sadd after a glittering career with Barca in which he won 23 major trophies and featured in over 700 matches.

"Nobody can take Xavi's place because he's one of a kind in the world of football," Turan said at his first media conference since the move was announced.

"He'll always be a symbol of Barca. He is an idol for everyone, not just the club. I'm a different type of player.

"I have come to do great things, but nobody can be Xavi. I want to win over the fans with my own game."

The Turkey international also spoke of his appreciation at the welcome he has received from head coach Luis Enrique and new team-mate Andres Iniesta.

"I spoke by phone with Luis Enrique and was very happy to receive his call," he added. "Iniesta sent me a message after joining, it was a great personal message. My idol is Iniesta."