New boss Mel revels in West Brom appointment

The Spaniard is preparing to take charge of his first match at The Hawthorns when West Brom host Everton on Monday.

And Mel, who last managed Real Betis in his homeland, revealed the club had shown great interest in him from the moment Steve Clarke was dismissed last month, and vowed to bring his own brand of possession football to the Midlands.

"West Bromwich Albion are the club that showed the most interest in me from day one," he said. "My plan is to win, it is my only mentality.

"We'll be looking to get the ball back as soon as possible and then keeping it.

"I think England is the best place to be, with the best coaches and players. It is also the birthplace of the game.

"I hope to see the fans doing the boing-boing very soon."

Mel also reminisced about being a club-mate of a West Brom legend during the early years of his playing career at Real Madrid.

"You may not know but I was at Real Madrid as an 18-year-old when they had Laurie Cunningham," he added.

West Brom currently sit 14th in the Premier League, three points clear of the relegation zone.