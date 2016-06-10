New contracts for Milan duo

AC Milan have secured the futures of Colombian central defenders Cristian Zapata and Jherson Vergara after both players signed contracts keeping them at the club until 2019.

Zapata, who made 16 appearances in a frustrating 2015-16 season for the Rossoneri, joined Milan for €6million in 2012, and has become a popular figure at San Siro.

Milan announced the news of Zapata's contract extension during Copa America, where the 29-year-old is on international duty for Colombia and scored after just eight minutes of a 2-0 victory over United States.

Compatriot Vergara was not named in Colombia's squad for the tournament and has yet to make an appearance for Milan since his arrival from Universitario Popayan in 2013.

The 22-year-old played 22 times for Livorno in Serie B last season – his third loan spell since arriving at San Siro – but he has done enough to convince Milan coach Cristian Brocchi that he has a future at the club.