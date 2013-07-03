In the new FourFourTwo: Moyes uncovered

IN THE NEW ISSUEFull details

Thoroughly examining his route to Old Trafford, from his playing days to his coaching methodology and Christian beliefs, the August issue – out now in print and on iPad – tells you everything you need to know about the 50-year-old Scot embarking on a new era at Old Trafford.

Elsewhere in the issue, new Manchester City signing Fernandinho talks about Oasis and fish & chips, while locals lads made good – including Steven Gerrard, Mark Noble and Ben Davies – explain what it's like to play for your boyhood heroes.

There are feature on Kevin Keegan and the Bundesliga Brits, the finest fake football stories, the National Front's association with the game, and those figures from football history who had the hardest acts to follow – like Moyes himself.

IN THE NEW ISSUESee inside the August edition