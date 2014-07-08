New Lazio coach Pioli calls for dedication

Pioli left Bologna after suffering relegation from the top flight at the end of last season and was duly appointed as successor to Edoardo Reja last month.

With Lazio finishing ninth in Serie A last term and missing out on European football, Pioli wants his players to work hard for each other under his stewardship.

"The first impression has been positive," he said. "I have come in to a team and a group who are prepared to work.

"We have started working, our preparation will be important because a coach brings new methods and rules with him.

"Therefore, it needs everyone to be willing to dedicate themselves to the work with great enthusiasm."

Pioli was speaking at the presentation of new signing Filip Djordjevic, who arrives on a free transfer from Ligue 1 outfit Nantes, for whom he scored 30 league goals in the past two seasons.

"I will try to prove to the coach and everyone my qualities," the Serbia international said.

"I want to do well for this team because it's a glorious club. Soon I promise you I will learn Italian, because I know how important communication is.

"I believe that Lazio is the best team for me, where I can show what I can do and score a lot of goals."