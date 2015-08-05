New Leicester deal for Mahrez

Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez has signed a contract extension committing him to the club until June 2019.

Mahrez wasted little time in becoming a popular figure at the King Power Stadium following his move from Le Havre midway through the 2013-14 season.

The Algeria international, who represented his country at last year's World Cup, made 30 Premier League appearances last term, scoring four goals.

News of his fresh deal was initially released by Leicester via Twitter on Wednesday, during a question and answer session with new manager Claudio Ranieri.

Ranieri wrote: "I'd like to start by saying I'm delighted to tell you all that @Mahrez22 has signed a new contract with #lcfc until 2019."

Mahrez will make his 50th league appearance for Leicester if he is involved in Saturday's season-opener against Sunderland.