New-look Atletico won't forget values - Simeone

Diego Simeone insists La Liga contenders Atletico Madrid will not sway from their style of play, despite an influx of off-season recruits.

Atletico have been active in the transfer market, signing Jackson Martinez, Luciano Vietto, Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, Filipe Luis and Stefan Savic for a combined total believed to be in the region of €126million.

The 2015-16 squad assembled by Simeone is regarded as arguably Atletico's best ever, with the Madrid club set to adopt a more offensive approach in their bid to dethrone reigning champions Barcelona.

However, Atletico will not neglect their trademark values, based on discipline, commitment and compactness on the pitch.

"Reading the squad list you can see some important names, a lot of young players like Vietto, Oliver [Torres], Carrasco or Koke, [Antoine] Griezmann although they're already regulars, but that's important," Simeone said ahead of Saturday's La Liga opener at home to promoted Las Palmas.

"We want to do everything we can not to lose the essence of the team and be up for what each game asks of us.

"There is some beautiful competition, particularly up front, their different strengths give us options. I'm going to look for an XI and a bench that gives me solutions."