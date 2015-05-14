New Rodriguez deal excites Koeman

Southampton boss Ronald Koeman is hopeful that the positivity generated by Jay Rodriguez's new deal will prompt some of his team-mates to pledge their long-term futures to the club.

England striker Rodriguez penned a contract until 2019 earlier this week and Koeman remains optimistic that Nathaniel Clyne is on the verge of successfully completing negotiations on an extension.

Clyne was initially given a 10-day deadline to decide whether he wants to sign a new deal, but, despite that timeframe now expiring, Koeman is in a relaxed frame of mind.

On Rodriguez, who is close to a return after a year out with a knee injury, Koeman said: "It's good news because he's a very good player.

"That makes the team stronger, even stronger than we are and that's good news. And maybe it's a little bit of influence in the decision of the rest of the players that he will stay with the club.

"He's a very dangerous front player. To have really very good competition between the strikers will be important for next season.

"If Jay will have a good pre-season then we have a new player in our team and that's fantastic news."

Addressing the issue of right-back Clyne's contract talks, the Dutchman said: "It takes a little bit longer than we expected.

"The feeling is good that we can keep Clyney in the club, but still left the signature of the player. And we hope that will be next week.

"The reason why we have to wait a little bit more time is about the situation that he changed agents."