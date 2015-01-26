New signing Silva ready for life at Real Madrid

Silva completed his move to the Spanish capital from Cruzeiro on Friday, agreeing terms on a deal until 2020, for a fee thought to be in the region of €14 million.

Having described the switch as "a dream come true", the midfielder outlined his hopes for the future as he was officially paraded as a Real player on Monday.

"I felt cold in my stomach when I stepped onto the Bernabeu, but I am prepared," he said.

"I am very technical player, I am able to keep the ball and recover it, I always try to keep balance in the middle of the pitch."

Silva faces stiff competition to earn himself a first-team spot, with the likes of Sami Khedira and Toni Kroos just two of Carlo Ancelotti's options in an embarrassment of riches.

"It would be a pleasure for me to play alongside so many great players in Real Madrid, mainly in the centre of the pitch with Toni Kroos, I am very proud to play with him," said Silva.

"His level is very high but my objective is to try get more responsibility and follow his footsteps as who knows at one point play alongside him.

"I have had one week of pre-season with Cruzeiro. I did a lot of physical work as well as with the ball I feel prepared.

"I think that physically I am over 80 per cent fit, I will train this afternoon because I want to be with my team-mates as soon as possible, so I can adapt quickly and be ready to play."