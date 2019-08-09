New signings Kyle McAllister and Calum Waters eyeing St Mirren starts

New St Mirren signings Kyle McAllister and Calum Waters go straight into Jim Goodwin’s squad for Saturday’s clash with Aberdeen.

Saints academy product McAllister has returned to the club after leaving Derby while left-back Waters has signed on loan from Kilmarnock and both could feature as the Dons visit Paisley.

The Buddies have been boosted by the news that Cody Cooke does not need surgery on his knee injury and therefore will be out for just three months instead of nine. Jim Kellerman (dislocated shoulder) has resumed training but skipper Stephen McGinn (hamstring) remains out.

Zak Vyner could make his Aberdeen debut after joining on loan from Bristol City.

The defender signed just in time to make the bench for Thursday’s Europa League defeat in Rijeka.

Ash Taylor is out with a hamstring injury while fellow centre-backs Connor McLennan and Craig Bryson are battling to get back from knocks.

St Mirren provisional squad: Hladky, P McGinn, Waters, Baird, MacKenzie, McLoughlin, Magennis, Erhahon, Flynn, Foley, Andreu, Djorkaeff, MacPherson, Durmus, Mullen, McAllister, Walker, Glover, Kellerman, Breadner, Lyness.

Provisional Aberdeen squad: Lewis, Logan, Leigh, Vyner, Considine, McKenna, Ojo, Gallagher, McGinn, Hedges, Ferguson, Bryson, Wright, Campbell, Cosgrove, Main, Wilson, Anderson, Cerny.