New York City 3 DC United 1: Second-half blitz overturns Pirlo error

New York City survived an error from Andrea Pirlo to overrun DC United and triumph 3-1 in MLS on Thursday.

Pirlo gave away the ball in midfield in the lead-up to DC's opening goal at Yankee Stadium but strikes from Tommy McNamara, David Villa and Kwadwo Poku after the break saw City emerge victorious for the first time in three games.

City dominated the match with 17 shots, including nine on target, compared to the visitors' five efforts, with four testing the home side's goalkeeper.

The result ended DC's three-game winning streak.

But it was DC that hit the front in the 36th minute with Alvaro Saborio finishing off a counter-attack.

City were on track for their third consecutive defeat in MLS as they trailed 1-0 at half-time but the expansion club equalised in the 51st minute with McNamara tapping in Poku's cross, after the latter had rounded DC goalkeeper Bill Hamid.

Captain Villa put the hosts ahead with 10 minutes remaining, stabbing the ball into the bottom corner from an impressive chipped pass from Pirlo, while Poku completed City's win with an impressive solo effort in the 88th minute.

The win took City to 27 points, although Jason Kreis' men remain eighth in the Eastern Conference standings, while DC (44) continue to top the table.