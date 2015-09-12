New York Red Bulls 3 Chicago Fire 2: Hosts go top

The New York Red Bulls climbed to the top of the Eastern Conference with a come-from-behind 3-2 win over the Chicago Fire.

The struggling Fire were in control after goals from Jeff Larentowicz and David Accam, the former from the penalty spot, put them two goals to the good in the opening 26 minutes at Red Bull Arena.

But the hosts were level by half-time after Bradley Wright-Phillips and Mike Grella struck, before Sacha Kljestan netted a second-half penalty to seal their win.

With the victory, Jesse Marsch's men moved above DC United and top of the East, while the Fire are still bottom with just seven wins.

Larentowicz had coolly converted a 14th-minute spot-kick before Accam struck.

A Red Bulls corner was cleared and Accam raced onto the ball, speeding away from his marker before a smart turn lost both the defender and goalkeeper Luis Robles, allowing him to tap into an open net.

The hosts needed a response and they got one in the 28th minute through Wright-Phillips, who toe-poked in from just inside the area after a pass from Kljestan.

A Lloyd Sam cutback led to the equaliser 10 minutes later as Grella turned in the area before firing in to make it 2-2.

A penalty in the 71st minute would separate the two teams as Michael Stephens brought down Sam and Kljestan stepped up, sending Sean Johnson the wrong way.