Newcastle cancel end-of-season party

Newcastle United have opted to cancel their end-of-season awards gala due to their Premier League plight.

John Carver's men sit fourth bottom in the table and are just two points clear of the relegation zone with two games remaining.

With the season winding down, most clubs will be taking the opportunity to look back on the season at award ceremonies.

However, Newcastle have deemed a dinner at St James' Park in aid of the Newcastle United Foundation to be inappropriate in the current circumstances.

The Tyneside club ended a run of eight straight defeats with a 1-1 draw against West Brom last weekend.

Newcastle can secure survival with a win at QPR on Saturday providing Hull City fail to beat Tottenham.