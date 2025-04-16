Watch Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace online from anywhere – Live stream and TV details for Premier League clash

Watch Newcastle vs Crystal Palace this evening, Wednesday 16 April, as are high-flying Magpies host Oliver Glasner's Crystal Palace at St James' Park in the Premier League.

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace key information • Date: Wednesday 16 April 2025 • Kick-off time: 7:30pm BST / 2:30am ET • Venue: St James' Park, Newcastle • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) | USA Network, Sling TV (US) | Optus (Australia) | Fubo (Canada) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Newcastle will once again be without manager Eddie Howe in the dugout, following his recent pneumonia diagnosis. That made no difference at the weekend, it must be said, as Newcastle thumped Manchester United 4-1.

Newcastle are fourth in the Premier League table and, with this being a game in hand, a win would take them above Nottingham Forest into third, which would put them in a strong position to qualify for the Champions League.

Crystal Palace arrive in the north-east in fine form themselves, having only lost 3 of their last 17 games in all competitions. They were beaten 5-2 by Manchester City last time out, despite leading 2-0 in the early stages at the Etihad Stadium.

If you want to watch this one unfold, then follow along as our handy guide brings you all the details on how to watch Newcastle vs Palace online and on TV, wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace on TV on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage beginning at 7pm BST.

You can get Sky Sports on your TV with one of Sky's various packages, and while existing Sky customers can stream using Sky Go, Now TV is the streaming partner for those looking for less of a commitment.

You can get all 12 Sky Sports channels through Now TV, which is currently £26 a month for your first six months, and you don't have to sign up for a long-term contract.

Watch Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace in the US

In the US, fans can watch Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace on USA Network.

USA is a cable TV channel, and it doesn't have its own streaming platform, so if you don't have cable, you'll need a cord-cutting alternative, such as Sling, which gets you all the channels in a streaming package.

Sling starts from $45.99 a month, depending on your location and the channels you want.

Watch Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace streams globally

Can I watch Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace in Canada? Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace is being shown on Fubo in Canada, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace on Optus Sport, along with every other Premier League fixture throughout the 2024/2025 season. Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for a year. That will also get you a live stream for every single Premier League game.

Can I watch Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace on Sky Sport Now, which costs $49.99 a month if you're looking for the streaming package.

Can I watch Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace in Africa? You can watch Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace on beIN Sports or on SuperSport, depending on which country you're in.