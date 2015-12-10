Newcastle have found winning formula - McClaren

Newcastle United head coach Steve McClaren believes his side will continue to win matches if they replicate their approach to last weekend's 2-0 Premier League win against Liverpool.

A Martin Skrtel own goal and Georginio Wijnaldum's late strike helped Newcastle to a shock win against Jurgen Klopp's men, lifting them above local rivals Sunderland to 18th in the table.

"One of the key ingredients is you have to work hard and put the effort in," said McClaren.

"Many things went in last week, but the main thing was we needed to out-run Liverpool in every aspect, including intensity and distance.

"The team did that and it is no coincidence that when we do that we have a very good chance of winning games."

The result came after back-to-back defeats for McClaren's side, but the former England boss scoffed at suggestions his team were on a bad run of form before the Liverpool win.

"You are absolutely right it was a bad one, two games," he quipped. "The previous four games we collected seven points then we went on a really bad run of two games.

"I think against Liverpool the highlight was the performance.

"We got back to what got us those seven.

"It was the performance and a combination of the crowd as well, the crowd performed as well and stayed with the team."

Newcastle visit Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday.