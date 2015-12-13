Newcastle Jets 0 Melbourne City 4: Mooy, Fornaroli score braces

Melbourne City continued their goalscoring form with a 4-0 thrashing of the Newcastle Jets in the A-League on Sunday.

Aaron Mooy and Bruno Fornaroli netted braces at Hunter Stadium as John van 't Schip's men made it 14 goals in their past three games.

With the win, City moved up to third in the table – just a point behind second-placed Melbourne Victory.

The Jets stayed seventh as their winless run stretched to six games, with City keeping a clean sheet for the first time this season.

Enver Alivodic and Fornaroli had one-on-one chances they were unable to convert before the opener through Mooy two minutes before the break.

Mooy, the subject of transfer interest, was played in down the right side of the area by Ivan Franjic before firing through Jets goalkeeper Mark Birighitti's legs.

Fornaroli doubled City's lead in the 54th minute.

The Uruguayan was played in behind by substitute Ben Garuccio before finishing smartly to put City 2-0 up.

Just three minutes later and Mooy struck again, getting on the end of Franjic's cross from the right to tap in from close range.

Fornaroli put the result beyond doubt just after the hour-mark, nutmegging Lachlan Jackson before finding the bottom corner as City continued their fine form.