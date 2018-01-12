Newcastle Jets 1 Brisbane Roar 0: Early Hoffman strike the difference

Newcastle Jets closed to within five points of A-League leaders Sydney FC thanks to a narrow 1-0 victory over Brisbane Roar at McDonald Jones Stadium on Friday.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 11th minute, Andrew Nabbout doing well to control a high ball forward and laying it off to Jason Hoffman, who burst into the area and lifted a good finish over Jamie Young.

The Roar goalkeeper was called on twice in quick succession late in the first half to deny his former team-mate Dimitri Petratos and then Nabbout.

Steven Ugarkovic dragged a shot wide of goal four minutes into the second half after a dazzling run from substitute Patito Rodriguez, as the Jets continued to probe for a second.

Young then produced another good save to deny a looping Daniel Georgievski attempt in the 52nd minute.

Brisbane finally went close with 18 minutes to go, Glen Moss doing well to keep out a downward header from Ivan Franjic, before Jets skipper Nigel Boogaard headed narrowly wide of the Brisbane goal in the 80th minute.

The Roar spurned what appeared to be their best chance of game with six minute remaining, Avraam Papadopoulos dragging an effort the wrong side of the near post, only to see the offside flag raised, ending a passage of play that summed up a frustrating contest for John Aloisi's team.