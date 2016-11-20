Newcastle Jets 1 Central Coast Mariners 1: Nordstrand earns share of derby spoils

Newcastle Jets came from behind to draw 1-1 at home to 10-man derby foes Central Coast Mariners in the A-League on Saturday.

Jake McGing's first goal in the competition gave the visitors the lead three minutes before the break at Hunter Stadium, the young defender meeting a Fabio Ferreira free-kick at the back post to head beyond Jack Duncan.

The Jets got back on level terms in the 64th minute when Andrew Nabbout played in Morten Nordstrand to slide a finish between the legs of goalkeeper Paul Izzo.

A minute after conceding the equaliser, the Mariners suffered a further blow when defender Liam Rose picked up his second yellow card in the space of 15 minutes to receive his marching orders.

Neither side proved able to force a winner in the time remaining, the draw leaving the Jets seventh, level on six points with their ninth-placed local rivals, but ahead of the Mariners on goal difference.