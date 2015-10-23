Newcastle Jets 1 Melbourne Victory 0: Carney strike sees off champions

David Carney's fine strike condemned A-League champions Melbourne Victory to a 1-0 defeat against Newcastle Jets at Hunter Stadium.

Victory, who have failed to win away to the Jets since 2009, saw Besart Berisha hit the post in the first half as they struggled to find a cutting edge in the final third throughout.

The home side should have taken the lead early on, but striker Milos Trifunovic shot straight at Danny Vukovic after he cut out a simple pass from Leigh Broxham.

Carney came close with an audacious long-range free-kick after half an hour, but his effort went narrowly wide, with Vukovic stranded well off his line.

But the 31-year-old did find the net with just 15 minutes to play, firing the ball it the top corner from just outside the area after Leonardo teed him up from a free-kick.

Newcastle travel to face Melbourne City next Friday, while Victory, who have won just one of their opening three encounters this term, host Wellington Phoenix on November 2.