Newcastle Jets 1 Perth Glory 6: Record victory keeps visitors in contention

Perth Glory has crushed 10-man Newcastle Jets 6-1 at Hunter Stadium on Sunday to breathe new life into their A-League finals hopes.

Despite going behind to an early Milos Trifunovic goal, Glory battered the home side to increase their unbeaten record against the Jets to 12 games.

Chris Harold started the rout midway through the first half before a crazy end to the half saw Diego Castro edge Perth in front a minute before Nigel Boogaard was sent off for the Jets.

Glory showed no mercy after the break as further goals to Harold, Alex Grant, Castro and a Daniel Mullen own goal allowed the visitors to register their biggest A-League win.

Perth leap-frogged the Jets into seventh spot, seven points behind sixth-placed Adelaide United.