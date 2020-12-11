Newcastle missing several players as coronavirus hits club
By PA Staff
Newcastle boss Steve Bruce will be without “a big chunk” of first team regulars for his side’s Premier League clash with West Brom.
Bruce would not reveal the identities of the players affected by the coronavirus which has swept through the club’s training ground.
Provided he is one of those unaffected, Matt Ritchie could be pushing for a recall after returning to the bench for the win at Crystal Palace following a shoulder injury.
West Brom will be without Matheus Pereira, who was sent off in the first half of last weekend’s 5-1 loss to Crystal Palace.
The midfielder begins a three-match suspension following an unsuccessful appeal by his club.
Skipper Jake Livermore is available to make his return to action after a positive coronavirus test.
Newcastle provisional squad: Darlow, Gillespie, Manquillo, Lewis, Yedlin, Dummett, Lascelles, Fernandez, Schar, Krafth, Clark, Hayden, S Longstaff, Hendrick, Shelvey, Ritchie, Murphy, M. Longstaff, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Wilson, Joelinton, Carroll.
West Brom provisional squad: Johnstone, Button, Furlong, Gibbs, Bartley, Ajayi, Ivanovic, Kipre, O’Shea, Livermore, Phillips, Diangana, Grosicki, Harper, Krovinovic, Gallagher, Sawyers, Edwards, Robinson, Austin, Grant.
