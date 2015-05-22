Newcastle not expecting favours from Allardyce - Carver

Newcastle United manager John Carver is under no illusions of the task at hand and he is not anticipating any favours from West Ham boss Sam Allardyce on Sunday.

Carver's Newcastle are two points above Hull City and the relegation zone ahead of their final match of the Premier League season as they prepare to come up against a man who has history at St James' Park.

Allardyce was infamously sacked by Newcastle in January 2008 - just eight months after he was appointed by former chairman Freddy Shepherd.

The 60-year-old Englishman, whose future is far from certain at Upton Park despite the club being set for an 11th-place finish, returns to Newcastle with a big part to play in his former side's survival bid and Carver expects West Ham to play for all three points.

"No matter who it is - and I know Sam has been the manager here and [assistant] Neil McDonald is at the club, who is a good friend of mine - you want to win games," Carver said.

"No matter who you're playing against, and even when people are saying there's nothing at stake, you still want to win. Your pride tells you that. This weekend is going to be no different.

"But I'm not bothered about what he's thinking or who is coming here. I'm just bothered about us, I really am.

"I've not spoken to anyone. Neil has sent me a text, but I've not even replied to him. He's my mate, but I'm not interested in West Ham United and Sam."