Newcastle set for make-or-break week - Townsend

Newcastle United face a make-or-break week after bolstering their hopes of Premier League survival with a 3-0 win over Swansea City, according to Andros Townsend.

Jamaal Lascelles opened the scoring for Newcastle with a 40th-minute header from Townsend's corner.

Another Townsend corner led to Moussa Sissoko's goal to make it 2-0 and the former Tottenham winger was the beneficiary of some great play from Aleksandar Mitrovic as he slotted in a third to ensure manager Rafael Benitez earned a first win in charge of Newcastle on his 56th birthday.

Newcastle are now three points adrift of fourth-bottom Norwich City and take on Manchester City on Tuesday in their game in hand on the Canaries before visiting Benitez's former club Liverpool four days later.

And Townsend told BBC Sport: "It's been a long time coming. We thoroughly deserved it. The hard work on the training field has come to fruition. The manager's ideas finally clicked into place.

"When you play away from home it's always difficult but at home it's different. The fans were great. It's massively important to build on this - it's a make-or-break week.

"Now on Tuesday the fans will be on our side and hopefully it'll be a great night at St James' Park. Having four out of the last six games at home is massive."