Newcastle United 2 Leicester City 3: Perez misery heightens Benitez woes

A bizarre own goal from Ayoze Perez handed Leicester City a thrilling 3-2 victory at St James' Park and prolonged Newcastle United's winless run.

Rafael Benitez's side sit two points above the relegation zone and have taken a solitary point from their past seven matches.

It will come as little consolation to a fanbase celebrating the club's 125th anniversary that they played a full part in a pulsating contest, with Joselu having put Newcastle in front in the fourth minute.

Leicester hit back after the early setback, their livewire attack causing Newcastle persistent problems either side of Riyad Mahrez's long-range equaliser.

Demarai Gray handed Claude Puel's men the lead with an hour played, but Dwight Gayle benefitted from a similarly deflected strike to set up a grandstand finish.

Perez was on to try to force a winner for the hosts but tore back desperately as Leicester broke in the 86th minute – his desperate challenge on fellow substitute Shinji Okazaki succeeding only in diverting the ball past helpless goalkeeper Karl Darlow.