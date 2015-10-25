Newcastle will win games with Sunderland performance - McClaren

Steve McClaren believes that Newcastle United will get back to winning ways if they reproduce their performance in a somewhat unfortunate 3-0 defeat to Sunderland.

Newcastle controlled the game on Sunday until Fabricio Coloccini conceded a penalty and was shown a red card, with Sam Allardyce's men subsequently storming to a comprehensive home victory in the Wear-Tyne derby.

But, along with their 6-2 victory over Norwich City in their previous match, the 54-year-old believes his side are making progress and could win games playing as they did at the Stadium of Light.

"It was the perfect performance in the first half going into a derby match – I've never controlled one so much. We quietened the crowd and got them irritated," McClaren said on Sunday.

"[There were] no chances against, [we] created opportunities, should have had a penalty [from Lee Cattermole's challenge] on Giorgionio Wijnaldum.

"They had three shots and three goals which is disappointing. I felt even with 10 men if we got one they would have got very nervous.

"I couldn't fault the players. We will win games playing like that.

"I feel for the fans. They were tremendous, they even stayed behind to applaud the team.

"I didn't think they [Sunderland] could get the ball from us. They tried to press but we were so good on the ball and so in control of the game.

"Without a doubt [we are in a better place than last month]."