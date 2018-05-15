Newlywed Fabregas urges Chelsea to 'feel the fire' in FA Cup final

Cesc Fabregas has told Chelsea to "feel the fire inside" in next Saturday's FA Cup final against Manchester United.

Antonio Conte's side finished a disappointing fifth in the Premier League in 2017-18, meaning they will not play in next season's Champions League.

The cup showdown with United at Wembley offers a chance for last season's league champions to finish their campaign on a high, in what could be Conte's last match in charge.

And Fabregas, who married Daniella Semaan in a lavish ceremony on Tuesday, is desperate to finish the campaign with silverware after they ended their league season with a 3-0 loss to Newcastle United.

"You have to feel the fire inside of you, the hunger you want to show on the pitch and this is something neither me or the coach can bring to the players," he said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"The fire – you have it or you don't have it and on Saturday we have to make sure everyone is on top of their game.

"It's the first day we are back training since the Newcastle defeat, obviously we need to play much better but I'm 100 per cent sure we don't even have to say that.

"But, it's a final, it's a big game and I feel that normally in those games you shouldn't have to motivate players to play football because we do what we love and we always have to do it 120 per cent.

"It's a final against United, on a big stage at Wembley, the last game of the season, you just have to go all for it."