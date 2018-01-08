Newport host Tottenham, Yeovil welcome Manchester United in FA Cup

Newport County have been handed a home draw in the fourth round of the FA Cup, facing Tottenham at Rodney Parade, while last season's beaten finalists Chelsea will host Newcastle United if they get through a replay with Norwich City.

Manchester United travel to League Two side Yeovil Town in a repeat of a third-round tie that United won in the 2014-15 season, with Premier League leaders Manchester City set to head to either Cardiff City or Mansfield Town.

Liverpool host Premier League opposition in the form of West Brom and Coventry City's reward for knocking out Stoke City is a trip to MK Dons.

There is one other guaranteed all-Premier League tie as Watford travel to Southampton, with matches set to be played over the weekend of January 27.

FA Cup fourth-round draw in full:

Liverpool v West Brom

Peterborough United v Fleetwood Town/Leicester City

Huddersfield Town v Birmingham City

Notts County v Wolves/Swansea City

Yeovil Town v Manchester United

Carlisle United/Sheffield Wednesday v Stevenage/Reading

Cardiff City/Mansfield Town v Manchester City

MK Dons v Coventry City

Millwall v Rochdale

Southampton v Watford

Middlesbrough v Brighton and Hove Albion/Crystal Palace

Bournemouth/Wigan Athletic v Shrewsbury Town/West Ham

Hull City v Nottingham Forest

Newport County v Tottenham

Norwich City/Chelsea v Newcastle United

Sheffield United v Preston North End