Newport host Tottenham, Yeovil welcome Manchester United in FA Cup
Manchester United will head to Yeovil Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup, while Newport County host Tottenham at Rodney Parade.
Newport County have been handed a home draw in the fourth round of the FA Cup, facing Tottenham at Rodney Parade, while last season's beaten finalists Chelsea will host Newcastle United if they get through a replay with Norwich City.
Manchester United travel to League Two side Yeovil Town in a repeat of a third-round tie that United won in the 2014-15 season, with Premier League leaders Manchester City set to head to either Cardiff City or Mansfield Town.
Liverpool host Premier League opposition in the form of West Brom and Coventry City's reward for knocking out Stoke City is a trip to MK Dons.
There is one other guaranteed all-Premier League tie as Watford travel to Southampton, with matches set to be played over the weekend of January 27.
When you’re a fan and you just realise you’ve drawn in the Fourth Round January 8, 2018
FA Cup fourth-round draw in full:
Liverpool v West Brom
Peterborough United v Fleetwood Town/Leicester City
Huddersfield Town v Birmingham City
Notts County v Wolves/Swansea City
Yeovil Town v Manchester United
Carlisle United/Sheffield Wednesday v Stevenage/Reading
Cardiff City/Mansfield Town v Manchester City
MK Dons v Coventry City
Millwall v Rochdale
Southampton v Watford
Middlesbrough v Brighton and Hove Albion/Crystal Palace
Bournemouth/Wigan Athletic v Shrewsbury Town/West Ham
Hull City v Nottingham Forest
Newport County v Tottenham
Norwich City/Chelsea v Newcastle United
Sheffield United v Preston North End
