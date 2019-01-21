“News coming soon” – Adrien Silva agent hints at imminent Leicester exit

The agent and father of Leicester City midfielder Adrien Silva has admitted that contact has been made from interested clubs including Sporting CP, but ruled out a return to Lisbon.

Silva joined the Foxes from Sporting for a reported £22 million in 2017 – infamously signing 14 seconds too late – but has fallen out of favour under manager Claude Puel, making just two Premier League appearances all season.

And Manuel Silva, the Portugal international’s representative and father, hinted that there could be news about his son's future soon.

“Sporting are very important for Adrien, a club for which he will always have a lot of respect, both for what he has been able to do there and for what it still represents for him today,” he told Portuguese newspaper Record.

“He did everything for the club. When he left, he left, and the club were reimbursed. If there was a proposal? I don’t know if it is true or not… I know, yes, that he was contacted several times by people from Sporting to probe the possibility of him coming back.

“His priority is not to return right now. He wants to gain playing time, whether in Leicester or at other major clubs, like those with whom we are having contact.

“We don’t even know about Bordeaux. We don’t have permission from Leicester to speak to clubs. We must be attentive and wait. News? Coming soon.”