Neymar in awe of Real Madrid's BBC trio

Barcelona forward Neymar has praised Real Madrid's attacking trident of Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo and is adamant all three are well-respected superstars.

Madrid's frontline and Barcelona's attack of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar are regarded as the two best attacks around in the game and the Brazil international finds it impossible to choose between the two.

"They are star footballers who are respected," Neymar told CNN.

"Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Ballon d'Or four times and Bale is having a great season. Benzema is a great striker who I think is a superstar.

"It is a good battle, a healthy battle which we have in the Clasico.

"I wouldn't say which the best trio was because I don't like to. I never like to say that I am better than anybody else, but this trio [Barcelona's MSN] has made history and will continue to do so."

Nevertheless, if given the choice to sign one Madrid player, Neymar would not pick one of their stars up front.

"I would pick Marcelo," he stressed.

"Why? Because he is my friend!

"Not even Cristiano? No, I would pick Marcelo."