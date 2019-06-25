There is a major obstacle preventing Neymar from joining Barcelona

Barcelona will only re-sign Neymar from PSG if he apologises to the club's fans and takes a pay cut, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Brazil international swapped Camp Nou for Parc des Princes in a world-record deal of £198m in 2017.

Yet the PSG hierarchy have grown frustrated with the attitude of Neymar, who has been heavily linked with a return to Barcelona this summer.

The two clubs are yet to agree a fee, but the Blaugrana are exploring the possibility of re-acquiring their former star.

However, they will first demand that Neymar apologises to supporters for the manner of his departure two years ago, as well as accepting the same pay packet he previously received in Catalonia.

The forward currently earns £32.2m a year at PSG, but Barcelona are only willing to pay him a salary of £19.7m.

