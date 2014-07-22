Neymar: Brazil behind Germany and Spain

The five-time world champions topped Group A but came crashing down to earth against eventual winners Germany, capitulating to a 7-1 defeat in the semi-finals.

Brazil's woes were compounded in the third-place play-off, easily beaten 3-0 by the Netherlands as the host nation's campaign ended in disappointing fashion.

Former coach Mano Menezes - now in charge of Corinthians - recently said European nations had surpassed Brazil with their superior technical ability.

And forward Neymar, who missed the final two games due to a fractured vertebra, echoed his comments in an interview with Brazilian network Globo.

"I think Brazilian football is behind. It's behind Germany and Spain," the 22-year-old said.

"We've slipped behind and we have to be man enough to admit it."

Brazil's failure came at a cost, with coach Luiz Felipe Scolari relieved of his duties but Neymar refused to blame the 65-year-old.

"I had a leader (who was) one of the best Brazilians coaches I've had," he added.

"There was no particular mistake made by the Selecao. I am not someone who understands a huge amount about tactics."