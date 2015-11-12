Neymar destined to become the greatest in the world - Ronaldinho

Former Barcelona star Ronaldinho believes Neymar is destined to become the greatest player in the world.

The ex-Brazil international recently already described his compatriot as his natural heir at Camp Nou and he is confident Neymar can eventually surpass the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who have dominated the race for the Ballon d'Or over the past seven years.

Since Messi suffered a knee injury in late September, Neymar has stepped up as Barca's talisman in the Argentinian's absence, scoring nine goals in eight games across all competitions.

"Neymar could become the greatest player in the world. He’s phenomenal," Ronaldinho told the club's website.

"It's a joy to see another Brazilian making history."

Ronaldinho also had words of praise for Messi and has nothing but fond memories of his time alongside the Argentina international at the Catalan giants.

"I was already expecting him to achieve a lot because he's always shown a lot of quality. It's nice to see how he grows with each year that passes, each time with more experience," Ronaldinho added.

"My fondest memory of playing with him was his first ever goal. It’s nice to know that I provided the pass. It was a very special moment for me because that is where his career started and I had the chance to be part of the start of his history."

Ronaldinho also featured alongside current captain Andres Iniesta and believes the Spain international is starting to look more like Xavi with each day that passes.

"When I see him play these days, he reminds me of Xavi," the Brazilian concluded.

"He was always a top quality player. He started very young with us and it's crazy to see how he has gone on to make so much history."