Neymar excited to see Bolt at 'dream' Rio Olympics

Neymar says representing Brazil on home soil at the 2016 Olympics will be a "dream come true", while expressing excitement about the prospect of seeing sprint king Usain Bolt in action.

The Barcelona forward - who was not involved in Brazil's brief Copa America campaign in the United States - will be appearing at his second Games, having also played at London 2012.

Brazil had to settle for the silver medal four years ago, losing to Mexico in the final, but Neymar still has fond memories of his time in England.

"In my mind I've pictured playing in the Games in my country, and it's going to be a dream come true for me," he told Olympic.org.

"I've played in the Confederations Cup and the World Cup in Brazil, and the Olympic Games will complete the set. I'm going to be so happy about it.

"London was so special. I had such an amazing time at my first Games and I'll remember it for the rest of my life."

As well as playing for the hosts, Neymar is also excited about having the opportunity to be part of the whole Olympic experience.

"I really can't wait to see Usain Bolt in action. I'm a big fan," he said.

"I also want to see Brazil in the volleyball and basketball and watch our swimmers and judokas, though what I'm looking forward to most of all is soaking up the atmosphere in the Olympic Village.

"In London we weren't with the other athletes, and I think it's going to be very different this time.

"I really admire the Brazilian athletes, and it’s going to be fantastic to share this experience with them."