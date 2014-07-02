Neymar 'fit and raring to go' for quarter-final

The Barcelona man has, as expected, been his country's leading light during their home FIFA World Cup.

Neymar's four goals in as many games have helped Brazil reach the last eight, where they will meet their fellow South Americans in Fortaleza on Friday.

Doubts had been raised over the fitness of Brazil's star man after he sustained thigh and knee injuries in the last 16 meeting with Chile.

But he allayed those concerns on Wednesday, telling an expectant nation: "I am fine. You can relax."

As impressive as Neymar has been during the competition, Brazil have not yet set the World Cup alight in the manner that many expected.

But the Barcelona man insists results are all that matter, adding: "You can't always enjoy yourself and win 4-0 or 5-0.

"Football nowadays is so difficult, so even, that the team who is most committed on the pitch ends up winning.

"I don't want a show. That's the last thing we are trying to do. We are not necessarily here to produce a spectacle.

"We are here to run to the end, until we are tired, and come out as winners. I would be happy to do nothing in this game if Brazil won 1-0. That would be marvellous."