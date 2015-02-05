Neymar hails improved Messi understanding

The Brazil international joined Barca from Santos in June 2013 in a move that has been the subject of much controversy in Spain.

Barca have recently hit back at calls for the club to stand trial over alleged tax fraud surrounding the transfer, however, on the pitch the move is paying dividends.

After scoring 15 times last season, Neymar has netted 22 goals in 26 appearances this term, with Argentina superstar Messi on target on 32 occasions.

And Neymar is delighted with the progress they have made in 2014-15.

"I feel very happy. It’s been easy to play alongside Leo and he is one of my heroes," Neymar said at a promotional event in Qatar.

"Our understanding on the pitch just keeps getting better and better."