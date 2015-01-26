Neymar happy with Barca life, Messi relationship

Barcelona have endured a turbulent season so far, with speculation surrounding the future of both Messi and coach Luis Enrique, as well as the removal of sporting director Andoni Zubizarreta, contributing to a host of off-field distractions.

Nevertheless, the Catalan giants sit second in La Liga, one point adrift of leaders Real Madrid, and Neymar is enjoying every minute.

"This is my best moment at Barca," he said. "I am getting better all the time, but there is still a lot left for me to do here. I want titles and many other things.

"I am very happy with my season and hope to continue like this.

“I feel important here. I think all players need to feel that way.

"When you score you feel much better with yourself. This is my second season here and I feel great both on and off the pitch."

Neymar - who has scored 14 goals in 17 league appearances for Barca this season - forms part of a menacing South American attacking three, along with Messi and Luis Suarez, and the Brazilian hailed his relationship with his Argentine team-mate.

"We are feeling better and better together," he continued. "If you have a good relationship off the field then you have a good relationship on it.

"It's much easier playing next to the best players in the world."

Asked whether he had any words of wisdom for Suarez, who has struggled to reproduce the goalscoring form that saw him catch the eye at Liverpool since arriving at Camp Nou, Neymar quipped: "Me give advice to him? He's older and more experienced than I am.

"There is nothing I need to say to help him. He's doing fine for us, scoring goals and making important passes. He'll help us to win titles."