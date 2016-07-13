Neymar: I was afraid of Barcelona stars before my first game

Neymar has admitted he was slightly overwhelmed by the presence of Lionel Messi and his team-mates ahead of his Barcelona debut.

The Brazil international joined Barcelona from Santos in June 2013 and has since developed into one of the Catalans' undisputed stars.

But Neymar needed some time to adapt to his new surroundings, with compatriot Dani Alves in particular helping him feel at home in Spain.

"I was afraid when I saw Messi and the others before my first Barcelona game," Neymar told TV Globo.

"I got into the dressing room and Messi, Xavi, [Andres] Iniesta, [Gerard] Pique and Dani Alves were all there. These guys were my idols.

"It was almost as if I was playing on the Playstation. It was very difficult in the beginning.

"Dani Alves was fundamental for me when I came to Barcelona to help me adapt and become what I am now.

"I have a lot of time for him and for what he did for me at Barcelona."