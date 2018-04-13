Neymar injury recovery on track, PSG confirm

Neymar is making "excellent" progress in his recovery from injury, Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed.

The world's most expensive footballer suffered a fractured foot against rivals Marseille in February, with initial fears he could miss Brazil's World Cup campaign in Russia.

Coach Unai Emery indicated in on Friday that the 26-year-old should return in time for the end of the season.

And with the World Cup two months away, the Ligue 1 leaders have provided a positive medical update on Neymar's condition.

"The report released today by Dr Rodrigo Lasmar confirms the excellent evolution of the injury of Neymar," read a statement from PSG.

"He can now start the rehabilitation of his right ankle and progressively starting to walk.

"The speed of recovery in the next 10 days will set the optimum date to start training without restriction."

PSG will be crowned Ligue 1 champions if they beat last season's title winners Monaco at the Parc des Princes on Sunday.