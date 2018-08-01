Neymar joins PSG in Shenzhen
Thomas Tuchel could have Brazil star Neymar available for Saturday's Trophee des Champions game with Monaco after he arrived in Shenzhen.
Neymar has arrived in China ahead of Paris Saint-Germain's first competitive game under new coach Thomas Tuchel.
PSG face Ligue 1 rivals Monaco in the Trophee des Champions in Shenzhen on Saturday.
Neymar's last appearance for PSG came in February when he fractured a bone in his foot against Marseille.
The injury subsequently ruled Neymar out for the rest of the domestic season, but the 26-year-old recovered in time to travel to the World Cup with Brazil.
Tite's men were knocked out at the quarter-final stage by Belgium, however, with Neymar only able to contribute two goals at the tournament.
The world's most expensive footballer has a chance to move on this weekend, though, and he could be in line to face Monaco after PSG confirmed he has joined his team-mates in China.
Look who's in Shenzhen! ! August 1, 2018
