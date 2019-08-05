Barcelona vice-president says move for Neymar has been “ruled out” – at least for now

The Brazilian is eager to leave France this summer, two years after making a world record €222 million move there from the Camp Nou.

Neymar has been heavily linked with a return to Catalonia, but Cardoner offered one of the clearest indications about Barça’s intentions yet by admitting they are waiting for developments in the French capital before a move is made.

"As of today there's no Neymar case, as the president said, and it's complicated," he told TV3, as reported by Goal.

"We are passive actors. We know he's not happy in Paris and it's a situation that needs to be resolved in Paris.

"We haven't spoken to them. There is a lot of respect between the clubs and if there is a Neymar case one day, we'll talk.

"Today, at this time, it's ruled out."

