Neymar maintains his Olympics desire

Brazil captain Neymar has reiterated his desire to represent his country at their home Olympics in Rio this year, despite a hectic close-season schedule.

Barcelona star Neymar could feature for Brazil at the Copa America Centenario starting in June, before the Olympics get under way in Rio in August.

It remains to be seen whether he will play in both tournaments, with Brazil coach Dunga set to meet Barca counterpart Luis Enrique to discuss the forward's commitments.

But Neymar, who would qualify as one of Brazil's three over-23 players in Rio, says he is desperate to play his part in the country's quest for a first Olympic gold in football.

"For me, to play once again at the Olympics would be a dream, a great honour to represent Brazil once again at the Games, especially as these will take place back home," Neymar told Goal.

"I'm very keen to be there, not only for the gold medal that Brazil misses, but for doing it in my country.

"It's hard to send a message to the Brazilian people and promise something.

"The only thing that I can assure them of is that I'll do my best to honour our shirt with all my strength, my football, so we can go as far as possible."

Neymar was a part of the Brazil side that won a silver medal at London 2012, with Mexico claiming gold.