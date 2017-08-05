Neymar 'is one of the greatest' & PSG must take advantage, says Kimpembe

Paris Saint-Germain must take advantage of having one of the world's top players at their disposal in Neymar, says Presnel Kimpembe.

The Brazil international, signed for a world-record €222million from Barcelona, was presented to PSG fans prior to Saturday's 2-0 win over newly promoted Amiens at the Parc des Princes, which opened their Ligue 1 season.

Neymar watched the match alongside his father, applauding and celebrating goals in either half from Edinson Cavani and Javier Pastore.

"The atmosphere remains the same," Kimpembe, who replaced an injured Thiago Silva at half-time, told beIN Sports.

"We know that Neymar is one of the greatest players in the world. It is up to us to take advantage of his qualities on and off the pitch."

Victory rarely looked in doubt for PSG as Amiens struggled to make an attacking impression, although Kimpembe conceded Unai Emery's men were well short of their best form.

"We were not 100 per cent - that will come as and when," he said.

"The rhythm will come back. It is the beginning of the season, it was the first game. We missed a bit of rhythm but the championship is long."

PSG are away to Guingamp next Sunday, a match that could see Neymar make his debut for the club after he was unable to face Amiens due to delays with his paperwork.