Neymar pleased with goalscoring return

The Brazilian came off the bench to fire home a spectacular effort from 20 yards to round off a thumping 6-0 victory against struggling Rayo Vallecano after a four-week spell on the sidelines.

And the 22-year-old was pleased to be back from injury, but was keen to keep his feet on the ground after such a convincing win.

"I'm very happy to be able to play and I’m very happy that I scored," Neymar told Barca's official website. "This month has been long, I was very eager to play.

"I'd give the team a nine out of 10, we played a really good game, but you can always improve."

Pedro, who scored Barca's fourth on Saturday, hoped the display would be the ideal preparation for their trip to Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League last 16 on Tuesday.

"This victory gives us confidence for the difficult games ahead," the Spain international said. "During the season we've played some good games, but today (Saturday) we played one of the best games of the season.

"The game on Tuesday against City will be a very difficult match."