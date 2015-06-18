Neymar provisionally suspended for one game

Brazil captain Neymar faces a provisional one-match ban for his sending off against Colombia at the Copa America, but could yet face further sanction.

The Barcelona star had already been booked during Brazil's 1-0 defeat, but was shown a straight red card after the final whistle following an on-pitch fracas after appearing to kick the ball at Colombia's Pablo Armero and then seemingly attempting to headbutt Jeison Murillo.

It means Neymar will definitely miss Brazil's final Group C game against Venezuela.

However, the Conmebol Disciplinary Tribunal are set to meet on Friday and could decide to increase Neymar's suspension.

Neymar claimed he was being treated unfairly by officials after the match, while team-mate Dani Alves also blamed referee Enrique Osses.