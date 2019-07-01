La Liga boss claims Spanish league is better off without Barcelona-linked Neymar

La Liga president Javier Tebas says he would not like to see Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar back in La Liga – just as Spanish giants Barcelona weigh up whether to bring the Brazilian back to the Camp Nou.

Neymar, 27, has been linked with a sensational return to Spain two years after a £198m world-record move to the French capital – one former Brazil internationals Rivaldo and Edmilson have labelled a ‘mistake’.

The forward was part of the 2015 treble-winning ‘MSN’ trio alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, and scored 105 goals in four seasons for the Blaugrana.

The former Santos man has had a disappointing time off the field in the past few months.

He was banned by UEFA for insulting officials after his side's Champions League loss to Manchester United in March, lashed out at a fan after the Coupe de France final, was stripped of the national team captaincy and ruled out of the Copa America after being injured in a friendly against Qatar.

Outspoken President Tebas told Spanish radio station Onda Cero: "I prefer that Neymar does not return to Barça.

“In the case of Neymar that behaviour is not good for the competition, because in the end the news is if the player has done this or that.”

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi claimed in June that he doesn’t want any more “celebrity behaviour” at the club - and said the “doors are open” for any player who doesn’t comply.

Tebas, who has been critical of Paris Saint-Germain’s financial muscle in the past, does not want to see Barça’s last great attacking trio reunited in Spain, however.

"We have worked a lot in La Liga to maintain the values and we don't want to change the image," he said.

"If outside the field the example is not correct, I prefer that he doesn't return to La Liga because he is not a good example."

The Spanish champions are expected to sign Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann after he stated his desire to leave the club – which surely means at least another season in the French capital for the Brazilian.

NOW TRY…

5 central midfielders Manchester United could target this summer

Before the gold rush: remembering Manchester City’s last season before Sheikh Mansour