Neymar 'recovering well' from his back injury

The 22-year-old saw his FIFA World Cup campaign with Brazil ended by a physical challenge from Colombia's Juan Camilo Zuniga at the quarter-final stage, which resulted in a fractured vertebra for the star striker.

Brazil's team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar immediately ruled him out of the tournament and claimed the injury could take anywhere up to six weeks to heal.

Such a lay-off would put Neymar in serious doubt for the start of the Liga season, which is due to commence on August 23.

With their key performer out of action, Brazil's hopes were dashed by Germany in the next round courtesy of a humiliating 7-1 defeat.

Having sent medical representatives to visit Neymar at his Brazil home, the Liga giants confirmed his recovery was on track and that they agreed with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) on his proposed treatment.

"The club's medical services confirmed the CBF's diagnosis that Neymar had fractured the L3 vertebrae in his back," read a statement on Barca's official website.

"The CBF and Barca's medical services are in agreement on the type of treatment the player will undergo in his recovery process.

"The player is recovering well and he’ll continue his recovery in Barcelona starting on August 5."

Neymar had been in fine form at the World cup prior to his injury - scoring four goals in five appearances.